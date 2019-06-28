|
TUSCALOOSA - Willie Earl Oneal, age 65, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 24, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Hightown Church of God with Pastor Marvin Cherry officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 28, 2019