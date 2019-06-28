Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills' Funeral Service
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hightown Church of God
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hightown Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Oneal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Earl Oneal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Earl Oneal Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Willie Earl Oneal, age 65, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 24, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Hightown Church of God with Pastor Marvin Cherry officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now