CARROLLTON - Willie Faye McDaniel Wright, age 76, of Carrollton, Ala. passed away June 22, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Trey Reece and Rev. Damon Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Roosevelt Wright; her parents; brother, Buddy McDaniel; sister, Eunice Reynolds; stepdaughter, Susan Wright Simpson; niece, Michele Ezelle Hood and nephew, Jason Ray McDaniel.

Survivors include her sons, Frankie Lyn Wright and Buster Dewayne Wright (Gwen Kirk); brother, Elmer Dean McDaniel (Julie); sister, Kathy Ezelle; eight grandchildren, Brittany Wright, Robert Coggins, Julie Simpson Smitherman, Josh Simpson, Joy Simpson Cowart, Danielle McDonald, Christopher Gurley and Courtney Hartselle; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Faye was born November 14, 1943 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Hugh Nelson McDaniel and Sarah Roberta Acker McDaniel. She was a member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church and a homemaker.

Pallbearers will be Dawn Farish, Kenny Shepherd, Tony Shepherd, Dewayne Nance, Marty Sims, Terry Pate, Sammie Garner Howard, Jr. and Dillian Elkins.

Honorary Pallbearers are Dakota McDaniel, Joe Garrison, Chris Owens, Keith Plowman, Eric Reynolds, Jackie Mills, Eddie Reynolds, Patrick Ezelle, Jamie Martin and employees of Amedisys Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Marvin Chapel UMC Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 71, Carrollton, AL 35447.





