Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Zion Grove Baptist Church
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Rev. Willie Floyd Hardy

Rev. Willie Floyd Hardy Obituary
NORTHPORT - Rev. Willie Floyd Hardy, age 63, of Northport, Ala., passed away September 27, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Royster officiating. Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Family hour will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, at Zion Grove Baptist Church. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 4, 2019
