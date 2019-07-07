Home

VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Life Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
New Life Baptist Church
TUSCALOOSA – Mr. Willie James Thomas, age 75, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 1, 2019 at the V.A. Medical Center. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at New Life Baptist Church with Rev. William Reese officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 2:30 – 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Mattie Bell Thomas; sons, Marcus and Marcel Allen (twins) and Warren Thomas.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 7, 2019
