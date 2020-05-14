Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Louise Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Louise Williams Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Willie Louise Williams, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away May 12, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at Sunset Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kitty Lee and Floyd Williams; sisters, Mildred Freeman (Armour) and Evelyn Hall (Curtis); brother, E. Lee Williams; nephew, Jimmy Hall; great-nephew, Jason Nichols; and great-great-nephew, Austin Snider.
Survivors include her nieces, Dianne Tillery and Cindy Bailey; nephew, Lynn Hall (Sharon); six great-nephews, three great-nieces, and several great-great-nieces and nephews.
Willie Louise Williams was born August 28, 1934 in Pickens County, but moved to Northport around 1950. She worked several places as a waitress and cashier, but spent 30+ years as a cashier at Krispy Kreme Doughnut Shop where she retired.
Pallbearers will be Larry Snider, Jimmy Gurganus, Shon Bailey, Nate Bailey, Kyle Snider and Dylan Ingram.
Honorary pallbearers are Heritage Health Care and staff, Dr. Gene Alldredge, Mozelle Smith, and friends and neighbors of the Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church in Pickens County.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now