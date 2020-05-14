|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Willie Louise Williams, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away May 12, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at Sunset Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kitty Lee and Floyd Williams; sisters, Mildred Freeman (Armour) and Evelyn Hall (Curtis); brother, E. Lee Williams; nephew, Jimmy Hall; great-nephew, Jason Nichols; and great-great-nephew, Austin Snider.
Survivors include her nieces, Dianne Tillery and Cindy Bailey; nephew, Lynn Hall (Sharon); six great-nephews, three great-nieces, and several great-great-nieces and nephews.
Willie Louise Williams was born August 28, 1934 in Pickens County, but moved to Northport around 1950. She worked several places as a waitress and cashier, but spent 30+ years as a cashier at Krispy Kreme Doughnut Shop where she retired.
Pallbearers will be Larry Snider, Jimmy Gurganus, Shon Bailey, Nate Bailey, Kyle Snider and Dylan Ingram.
Honorary pallbearers are Heritage Health Care and staff, Dr. Gene Alldredge, Mozelle Smith, and friends and neighbors of the Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church in Pickens County.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 14, 2020