VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home
2615 Stillman Blvd
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
3100 25th Street
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
3100 25th Street
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Ms. Willie Ruth Williams

TUSCALOOSA - Ms. Willie Ruth Williams, age 76, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 23, 2019 at home. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Beulah Baptist Church with Pastor David Gay officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services Monday at the church.
Services licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. the Director Belverleeannd Madison, LFD# 05399.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 28, 2019
