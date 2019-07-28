|
TUSCALOOSA - Ms. Willie Ruth Williams, age 76, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 23, 2019 at home. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Beulah Baptist Church with Pastor David Gay officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services Monday at the church.
Services licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. the Director Belverleeannd Madison, LFD# 05399.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 28, 2019