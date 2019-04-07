|
TUSCALOOSA - Mrs. Willodean Parker, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., born September 24, 1928, passed away at DCH Regional Medical Center on April 5, 2019. Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her loving husband, James H. "Tobe" Parker; her parents, Robert and Wilma Reynolds; a sister, Ella Hubbard; a brother, Robert Reynolds; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her son, James Larry Parker (Charlene); and a daughter, Judy Karen Brown (Jeff); grandsons, Dwight Parker (Amber), Trent Parker (Robin), Shane Weaver (Cindy) and Chris Ashcraft (Lisa); granddaughters, Jamie Kirby (Todd) and Amy Lockhart (Chris); eleven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Irene Burt.
Mrs. Parker retired from Bryce Hospital in the late 80s. She was a faithful and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be employees of the Heritage Health Care & Rehab, the employees and doctors in the DCH Regional Medical Center ED and in the ICU.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 7, 2019