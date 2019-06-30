|
NORTHPORT – Wilma P. DeFord, age 86, of Northport, went to be with her Lord on June 26, 2019. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 800 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa. Rev. Sandy Felkins will officiate. The family will receive visitors at 1 p.m.
Wilma is survived by her beloved husband, Jim DeFord; sons, Jack Dickey, David Dickey (Cheryl) and Barry DeFord (Kathy); daughter, Shelley Keeton (Bryan); grandchildren, Carson Dickey (Leah), Cameron Sharpton (Lindsay), Ashley Snead, Trevor Dickey and Leah Sharpton Turner (Rhett); as well as many other family members.
Wilma was the best wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in the world. There wasn't anyone who met her that didn't love her and want to be around her bright spirit. She was an amazing and sweet person that brought love into this world on a daily basis. She will be greatly missed but we know that she is in Heaven now as our families' new guardian angel. She loved her Lord so much and we know she is rejoicing with Him now.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 30, 2019