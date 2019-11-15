|
|
NASHVILLE, TENN. - Wilma Wood Davis, age 95, of Nashville, Tenn. and formerly of Tuscaloosa, passed away November 8, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Baumgarten, Rev. Richard Bowers and Rev. Glenn Poston officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Jim Davis; father, Vandiver Wood; mother, Hassie Wood Minor Shields; stepfathers, John Minor and Irving Shields; brothers, Brady Wood, Winfred Wood and Theron Minor; sisters, Lois Fields and Theo Kuykendall.
Survivors include her daughter, Sara Davis Poston (Glenn) of Nashville, Tenn.; son, Woody Davis (Sandra) of Freeport, Fla.; grandchildren, Heather Pinckard (Russ), Jon Davis, Brian Poston (Heather) and Ron Poston (Kelly); and six great-grandchildren.
Wilma was born in Walker County Alabama on May 9, 1924. She married Jim Davis in 1944 and lived in Tuscaloosa County until she moved to Nashville at age 83. She was a former employee of Tinkerbell Play School.
Pallbearers will be Jon Davis, Drew Pinckard, Russ Pinckard, Brian Poston, Ron Poston and Mike Fields.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church of Northport Building Fund, 2401 L. B. Wallace Blvd, Northport, AL 35476.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 15, 2019