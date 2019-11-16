|
NASHVILLE, TENN. - Wilma Wood Davis, age 95, of Nashville, Tenn. and formerly of Tuscaloosa, passed away November 8, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Baumgarten, Rev. Richard Bowers and Rev. Glenn Poston officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church of Northport Building Fund, 2401 L. B. Wallace Blvd, Northport, AL 35476.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 16, 2019