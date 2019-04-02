|
MOUNTAIN BROOK - Dr. Wilson David Spruill, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Mountain Brook, Alabama.
Dr. Spruill was born in the Liberty community of Pickens County, and grew up in Northport, Alabama. He graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School. He attended the University of Alabama, where he met and married his wife, Margaret Cooley Spruill. He graduated medical school from the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He was certified in Internal Medicine and completed a Cardiovascular Fellowship, and practiced at Medical Center East in Birmingham.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilson Mayo Spruill; mother, Mildred Welch Spruill; and brother, Paul Edward Spruill.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Cooley Spruill; and son, John Spruill and daughter-in- law, Kirsten Spruill; and two grandsons, Parker and Micah Spruill.
Visitation for Dr. Spruill will be held at Ridout's Valley Chapel at 1800 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, Ala., Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church in the Liberty community of northwest Pickens County on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 12 p.m., visitation beginning at 11 a.m. The service will be officiated by Rev. Donald Henderson. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Parker Spruill, Micah Spruill, Joe Chastine, Dr. Reginald Motley, Ken Spruill and Danny Texada.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 2, 2019