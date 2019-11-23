|
LAVACA - Wilson Ray Eldridge of Lavaca, Ala., died November 22, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 24, at 1 p.m., at Hopewell Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Lavaca, Ala. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Leslie Spiller officiating. Bumpers Funeral Home is directing.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda Anne Ezell Gibson and her husband, Jimmy, of Waverly, Tenn., and Sandy Eldridge Stanard and her husband, Will, of Tuscaloosa; his grandchildren, Alex Harris and her husband, David, of Raymond, Miss.; Wood Glass of Birmingham; and Mary Elizabeth and James Stanard of Tuscaloosa; and his great-grandchild, Mary Lauren Harris. He is also survived by his mother, Dwight Eldridge, of Butler; his sisters, Judy Spiller of Decatur and Sue Owens of Canton, Miss.; and brothers, Glen Eldridge of Butler and Randy Eldridge of Birmingham.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Anne Loftis Eldridge, father, Archie Vernon Eldridge, sister, Lisa Eldridge, and brother, Dale Eldridge.
Born August 28, 1951, in Kemper County, Mississippi, Mr. Eldridge was retired from Georgia Pacific after 43 years of service. He was a longtime member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Lavaca and had served many years as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was a member of the York Rites through the Commandre, a Noble of the ABBA Shrine in Mobile, and a member of Gilead Lodge No.9 in Butler, where he held several offices.
Pallbearers will be his Masonic Brothers of Gilead Lodge No. 9.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hopewell Baptist Church c/o Wanda Faile, 2470 Sunshine Road, Butler, AL 36904.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 23, 2019