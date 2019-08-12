|
TUSCALOOSA - Wilson Ruffin, age 97, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 4, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at New Harvest Church of God with Pastor Anderson Walker officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon - 5 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 12, 2019