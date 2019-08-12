Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL
Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Harvest Church of God
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
New Harvest Church of God
TUSCALOOSA - Wilson Ruffin, age 97, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 4, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at New Harvest Church of God with Pastor Anderson Walker officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon - 5 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 12, 2019
