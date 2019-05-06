Home

Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home Chapel
Winston Lee "Winky" Richardson

Winston Lee "Winky" Richardson Obituary
REFORM - Winston Lee "Winky" Richardson, age 56, of Reform, Ala., died May 4, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glen Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Arbor Springs Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Felix Ward Richardson; sister, Donna R. Layson and his grandparents.
Survivors include his wife, Velma McMillian Richardson; two daughters, Raven Perkins (Lacey) and Ashley Chavis (Joshua); two sons, Dereck Richardson (Amy) and Jeremy Richardson (Kristen); his mother, Jean Junkin Richardson; three brothers, David Richardson (Melissa), John Richardson (Brenda) and Kyle Richardson (Amanda); brother-in-law, James "Jimbo" Layson; eight grandchildren, Destiny, Allie, Chloey, Hunter, Addison, Noah, Garrett and Cameron; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Winky was born October 9, 1962 in Reform, Alabama. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, the production manager for Goodwyn Mills Cawood and a lifelong resident of Pickens County.
Pallbearers will be Micah Richardson, Robbie Clark, Corey Richardson, Craig Dupuis, Scott Taylor, Allen Taylor, Veto Mann and Michael Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Friendship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 189, Reform, AL 35481 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 6, 2019
