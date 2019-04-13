|
GORDO – Winston Robertson, age 77, of Gordo, Ala., died April 11, 2019, at his residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Sardis Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Jackie Adcox, Rev. Roger Lucas and Rev. Dan Turman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be tonight, Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mildred Hudson, Hildred Johnson and Dottie Robertson; and brothers, Edward and Eulie Robertson.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mavis Robertson; daughter, Delaine Perry (Michael); sons, Darryl Robertson (Mandy) and Kevin Robertson (Tonya); sisters, Linda McAteer and Trudy Hickman; brothers, Marshall Robertson (Nell) and Coleman Robertson (Margie); grandchildren, Nicole Barnes (Goode), Brittany Morris (Tee), Haley Smith, Carley Elkins (Blake), Kristen, Sawyer Grace, Ryder and McKain Robertson, Christopher Marlowe and Jordan McCrackin; five great-grandchildren, Layla and Leah Morris, Brayden and Jaxon Barnes and Tanner Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.
Mr. Robertson was born March 8, 1942 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Lonzo Robertson and Della Driver Robertson. He was a member of Sardis Free Will Baptist Church, co-owner of Robertson Brothers Sawmill for over 40 years and a timber buyer.
Pallbearers will be Barry Robertson, Christopher Marlowe, Dale Johnson, Phillip Gilliland, Preston Malone, Huntley Vail, Scotty Hickman and Reggie Malone.
Honorary pallbearers are the Zion, Echola and Gordo communities, Cancer Center- Dr. Zac and staff, Dr. Tactuk, Gordo High School Senior Class of 1961, Sherman and Wanda Milstead, G. W. and June Wilson, Amedisys Hospice, April Champion, Rev. Jerry Montgomery, Rev. Terrell Jones, Rev. Jerry Smith, Frank Shelton, John Corley, Eddie and Beth Fisher, Larry Ruffin, Buss Ray Reynolds, Larry Gaston and Sonya Vail.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Sardis Cemetery Fund, c/o Marshall Robertson, 18911 Robertson Road, Gordo, AL 35466.
