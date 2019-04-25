Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
Rev. W.J. Long Obituary
GREENSBORO - Rollins' Mortuary announces with deepest sympathy the passing of Rev. W. J. Long, 91, of Greensboro, Ala., on Monday, April 22, 2019, at UAB Hospital, Birmingham. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church. Rev. David Gay, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Rev. W. J. Long will be held on today, April 25, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 25, 2019
