GREENSBORO - Rollins' Mortuary announces with deepest sympathy the passing of Rev. W. J. Long, 91, of Greensboro, Ala., on Monday, April 22, 2019, at UAB Hospital, Birmingham. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church. Rev. David Gay, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Rev. W. J. Long will be held on today, April 25, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 25, 2019