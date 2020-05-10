|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Woody Latham, age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away May 6, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama.
Woody was the husband of Carolyn Weaver Latham, they shared 56 years of marriage together.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Weaver Latham; parents, Jim and Bessie Latham; sisters, Nell Fleming and Betty Cunningham; and brother-in-law, George Kyles.
Survivors include his daughters, Terri Latham Godoy (Guillermo) and Caryn Latham Kyzer (Jim); son, David Latham; sister, Merle Kyles; grandchildren, Brooke Latham Wilson (Christopher), Bo Latham (Danielle), Anna Grace Godoy and Caylin Kyzer.
Woody was born in Pickens County, Ala. on August 4, 1940 to Jim and Bessie Latham. He was the long-time owner of Woody's and the Southland Restaurant.
Woody enjoyed every minute of being in the restaurant business and the friendships he made with all of his customers and employees. Woody loved to talk with the children that came into the restaurant. One story he always told, and many believed, was that if the children acted up, he would have to call his Uncle Santa. His legacy of pranks, stories, and jokes will never be forgotten. Woody was a great friend to everyone he met and everyone he worked with.
The most important people in Woody's life were his family members. Woody was married to the love of his life and together they had three children. Woody was adored by his children and then their children as well. Paw Paw was always the cool grandfather and the person who always had your back.
Woody was loved by many and will never be forgotten by his loved ones.
Private services will be 3 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Tom Hammons officiating. Entombment will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Virtual and Drive-Thru Visitation will be 1 - 3 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at the funeral home or by viewing the following link on the Memory Chapel website at www.MemoryChapelFuneralHome.com.
Honorary pallbearers are Hospice of West Alabama, friends, family, and employees of Southland Restaurant.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 10, 2020