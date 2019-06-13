COTTONDALE - Wylodene Lowery Johnston, age 89, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away June 12, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Memory Chapel with E. J. Lowery and Tony Mahathy officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Vincent Johnston; son-in-law, Edward West; and parents, Carl and Obera Lowery.

Survivors include her daughters, Jan Jones and Deborah West; sisters, Eulene Sands, Betty Peiffer and Mallene McMullen; brother, E. J. Lowery; and grandchildren, Kristie Hall Reagan (David), Jeremy Hunter (Meghan) and Jason Hunter (Rachael); and great-grandchildren, C. Andrew Clapp, Kasee Lambert (Josh), Baylee Rogers, Ashlyn Hunter, Dawson Hunter, Lane Hunter, Kaleb Hunter, Jake Hunter, Zach Fullerton and Daniel Reagan.

Mrs. Wylodene Johnston was a beloved mother and grandmother and a devout Christian who always placed God and family first in her life. A long-time member of Lifepoint Church of God, she cherished her many friendships there.

She grew up on a farm in Fayette County and was no stranger to hard work. She was a gifted homemaker and seamstress. She was also well-known for her homemade banana pudding and pecan pie. She worked at Hancock Fabrics and Parisians.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Hunter, Jason Hunter, C. Andrew Clapp, Andrew B. Clapp, David Reagan, Josh Lambert and Daniel Reagan.

Honorary pallbearers are longtime friends Mike and Sandy Johnson, Martin Shelton and Glenda Johnson; nurses and staff of Hospice of West Alabama, nurses and caregivers of DCH Home Health and members of Lifepoint Church of God.