Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Yalonda Duncan Parker


1946 - 2019
Yalonda Duncan Parker Obituary
NORTHPORT - Yalonda Duncan Parker, of Northport, Ala., passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Northport Medical Center. On Friday, July 19, 2019, visitation will take place from 1 p.m.–3 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following at 3 p.m. at Magnolia Chapel North with Reverend David Meginniss officiating.
Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Nell Eads Duncan and Harold Dabney Duncan; her husband, James Odis Parker; and son, James Odis "Jay" Parker, Jr.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Dabney Parker Downey (Jeremy), and Julie Watkins Parker; sister, Jane Duncan Lazer (Hank); grandchildren, Molly Robinson, Taylor Watkins, Blake Watkins, Ariana Love, Eli Love, Thomas Downey and Amelia Downey; niece, Julie Sexton Mobley; and nephew, Alan Lazer.
Dedicated to preparing and protecting children, Mrs. Parker taught kindergarten for over 25 years in the Tuscaloosa County Schools. As a lifelong teacher, she patiently listened and generously shared her wisdom and guidance gained through a tapestry of life lessons. Joyfully, she tended her flower gardens. Meticulously, she organized and decorated her warm home, and gleefully looked forward to trips to the beach and luncheons with friends. Above all, she adored her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Parker epitomized a classy, Southern Lady.
Honorary pallbearers include her special friends at Union Chapel Baptist Church, and the caring doctors, nurses, and staff at Northport Medical Center.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from July 17 to July 18, 2019
