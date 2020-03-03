Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430

Yelonda Anne Elliotte Scruggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yelonda Anne Elliotte Scruggs Obituary
COTTONDALE – Yelonda Anne Elliotte Scruggs, age 81, of Cottondale, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Memory Chapel with Martin Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Henry Scruggs; her parents, Jasper Elliotte and Flora Frederick, and numerous siblings.
Survivors include her children, Katlynne Maldonado and son-in-law Juan, Dustin Scruggs, Joseph Scruggs (Jessica Farr), Thyler Scruggs, Robert and Kristy Scruggs, Melonie Scruggs and Angela Ballard; grandchildren, Jenifer, Analicia, and Aliyah Maldonado, Ryder Scruggs, Conner Scruggs, Cage Jones, Riley Coleman, Hayden Farr, Bailee and Kailey Thigpen, Kayla Aguilera, Daniel Scruggs and Kendoll Link. She was known as Mawmaw to countless others.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Scruggs, Thyler Scruggs, Cage Jones, Blake Mullenix, Juan "Johnny" Ramirez, Felipe Ramirez and Hayden Farr.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Joe Holley Jr., Melanie Jones, Ashley Balentine, Dr. Sunil Chandra and Joanna Bundrum, Forrest Manor and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yelonda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now