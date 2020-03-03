|
COTTONDALE – Yelonda Anne Elliotte Scruggs, age 81, of Cottondale, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Memory Chapel with Martin Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Henry Scruggs; her parents, Jasper Elliotte and Flora Frederick, and numerous siblings.
Survivors include her children, Katlynne Maldonado and son-in-law Juan, Dustin Scruggs, Joseph Scruggs (Jessica Farr), Thyler Scruggs, Robert and Kristy Scruggs, Melonie Scruggs and Angela Ballard; grandchildren, Jenifer, Analicia, and Aliyah Maldonado, Ryder Scruggs, Conner Scruggs, Cage Jones, Riley Coleman, Hayden Farr, Bailee and Kailey Thigpen, Kayla Aguilera, Daniel Scruggs and Kendoll Link. She was known as Mawmaw to countless others.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Scruggs, Thyler Scruggs, Cage Jones, Blake Mullenix, Juan "Johnny" Ramirez, Felipe Ramirez and Hayden Farr.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Joe Holley Jr., Melanie Jones, Ashley Balentine, Dr. Sunil Chandra and Joanna Bundrum, Forrest Manor and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 3, 2020