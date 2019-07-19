Home

Rainey Mortuary Service
4807 20th St
Tuscaloosa, AL 00003-5401
205-758-1300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Rainey Mortuary Service
4807 20th St
Tuscaloosa, AL 00003-5401
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Christian Community Church
Yolanda Denise Wilson


1975 - 2019
Yolanda Denise Wilson Obituary
NORTHPORT - Yolanda Denise Wilson, age 44, of Northport, Ala., passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Christian Community Church with Rev. Clarence Sutton, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park. Public visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Rainey Mortuary Service.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie Jean Wilson; grandparents, William "Bill" and Mattie Wilson, James Lee Hamler Sr., Queen Ester Hamler and Johnny Russell.
She leaves to cherish her memories: father, Donald Wilson and bonus mother, Gwendolyn Wilson of Northport, Ala.; siblings, Danielle Guy of Houston, Texas; Reginald Wilson (Georgie) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Ericka Smith (Robert) of Smyrna, Ga. and Rishaun Wilson of St. Petersburg, Fla.; nephews, Gerald Spivey and Connor Smith; niece, Chloe Smith; aunts, Othello Philpot (Carlton) of Weatherby Lake, Mo.; Margo Johnson (Eddrick) of Tampa, Fla.; Valerie Solomon (Daryl) of College Park, Ga.; uncles, James Hamler, Jr. (Charlotte) of Birmingham, Ala.; Lawrence Hamler (Myrtle) of Fayetteville, N.C.; Anthony Russell of Cottage Grove, Minn., and Reginald Russell of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; best friend, Aretha Williams; cousins, extended family and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 19, 2019
