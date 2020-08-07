TUSCALOOSA - Yvonne T. Hicks Porter, age 84, passed away peacefully following a brief period of declining health with her children by her side. She has now joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Yvonne was born in Navoo, Alabama, the daughter of Sophia and Bruce Tirey. She graduated from local schools, where she met her husband Gilbert. Together they raised three boys and successfully ran the family's plumbing business, Hicks Plumbing & Heating. Yvonne was very active in her children's lives and was the cool mom whose house the neighborhood kids would flock to.

Yvonne was the one you wanted by your side when you were not your best. Whether it be sickness, struggle or life getting you down, she was someone who would make it better. She was the rare spirit who selflessly cared for others with compassion and love. A lifelong Christian, she participated in many church functions and activities. She was a talented artist and her creative paintings adorn many walls of friends and family. Her passing has left a gap in our hearts and we will miss her always, but are comforted knowing her spirit is with her Lord.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husbands, Gilbert Hicks and Harvey Porter; sister, Jean Hoffman; and brothers, Norman and Bobby Joe.

She is survived by her sons, Greg Hicks (Karen), Gary Hicks (Angie) and Glenn Hicks (Michelle); her grandchildren, Corey Hicks, Jeremy Hicks, Kimberley Hicks Respinto (Joey) Lindsey Hicks Jones (Jeremy); her precious great-grandchildren, Adeline Respinto and Isabella Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park & Chapel, with the Rev. Alfred Banks officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or the St. Vincent's Birmingham Bruno Cancer Center, 2728 10th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35205.





