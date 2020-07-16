1/
Zada Allene Wheat
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
COKER - Zada Allene Wheat, age 75, of Coker, Ala., passed away July 14, 2020 at Hunter Creek Health & Rehab in Northport, Ala. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Arbor Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Reform with Rev. Mike Hall officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
Survivors include her three brothers, Aubrey Wheat and wife, Clarine, M. L. Wheat and Joe Wheat.
Allene was born December 27, 1944 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Nelson Wheat and Mammie Carpenter Wheat. She was a member of Reform First Baptist Church and a retired employee of United Technologies in Columbus, Miss.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Arbor Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Guest Book sponsored by Skelton Funeral Home - Reform

1 entry
July 15, 2020
I was one of Zadas CNAs and she was so loving and caring. She will be missed!
Missy
Acquaintance
