COKER - Zada Allene Wheat, age 75, of Coker, Ala., passed away July 14, 2020 at Hunter Creek Health & Rehab in Northport, Ala. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Arbor Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Reform with Rev. Mike Hall officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.

Survivors include her three brothers, Aubrey Wheat and wife, Clarine, M. L. Wheat and Joe Wheat.

Allene was born December 27, 1944 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Nelson Wheat and Mammie Carpenter Wheat. She was a member of Reform First Baptist Church and a retired employee of United Technologies in Columbus, Miss.







