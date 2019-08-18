|
|
BROOKWOOD - Zellena Barger Englebert, age 86, of Brookwood, Ala., passed away at her home on August 14, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Reverend Tony Boyd officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edward Englebert; parents, Sallie and Rufus Houston Barger; sisters, Annie Bell Beard, Ethel Herring, Lona Hyche and Maeon Barger; brothers, Stancel, Melvin, Henry, J.T., William Houston "Husey", L.V., Leo and R.Z. Barger.
Survivors include her children, Pattie E. Martin (Ricky) of Vance and Eddie Englebert (Julie) of Hoover; sisters, Sue Boyd, Charlotte Croft, and Pearl Quinn; grandchildren, Richard Martin (Heather), Mary Catherine Hamner (Brian), James Englebert, and John Englebert; great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Camryn, and Jordyn Martin and Logan Hamner.
Pallbearers will be Richard Martin, Brian Hamner, Joe Barger, Brandon Boyd, Lee Causey, Steve Quinn, Danny Anders, Dan Anders and Mark Cook.
Honorary pallbearers include the wonderful people in the communities of Antioch, Brookwood and Searles.
Zellena was a sweet and loving wife and mother who spoiled her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her kindness and generosity. Her steadfast loyalty to family and friends makes her unforgettable to all who knew her.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 18, 2019