ETHELSVILLE - Mrs. Zeo Harrell Eaton, age 98 of Ethelsville, Ala., passed away June 20, 2019 at Windsor Place in Columbus, Miss. A Celebration of Life service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. George Collins, Rev. Charles Young and Rev. Joe Fondren officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019