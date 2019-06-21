Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zeo Eaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zeo Harrell Eaton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zeo Harrell Eaton Obituary
ETHELSVILLE - Mrs. Zeo Harrell Eaton, age 98 of Ethelsville, Ala., passed away June 20, 2019 at Windsor Place in Columbus, Miss. A Celebration of Life service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. George Collins, Rev. Charles Young and Rev. Joe Fondren officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now