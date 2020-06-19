PAEONIAN SPRINGS, VA. - Dearest mother, Granny, Great Granny, dear friend and neighbor died May 12, 2020 at the age of 91, cut down in the prime of her life by the dreaded coronavirus. Born in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, she was the youngest of seven children born to John Henry Sanford and Lela Catherine Sanford.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Vera, Veda, and Lettie; and brothers, Wayland, Albert and Archie. She is also predeceased by her husband, Jack Carl Walters, USN.
She will be missed by her three children, Vicki Walters Sterling, Jacqueline Walters Cinelli and Stephen Carl Walters; daughter-in-law, Dayna Walters; seven grandchildren: Benjamin Lee Sterling, Moriah Anne Sterling, Bethany Rose Sterling, Will Sanford Cinelli, Forrest Carter Cinelli, Sarah Star Althea Wiest, and Joshua Scott Walters (who predeceased her in 2010); three great-granddaughters: Liana Leiva, Aeraly Wiest and Alva Clark; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.loudounfuneralchapel.com/m/obituaries/Zettie-Walters/Memories
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 19, 2020.