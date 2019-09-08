Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
(Wilke) Theresa "Sue" Age 79 of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Richard; and 6 siblings. Survived by children, Dave, Rick, Ron (Elizabeth); grandchild, Grace; 6 siblings; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A Celebration of Sue's Life 12 PM Friday, September 20th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
