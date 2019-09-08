|
(Wilke) Theresa "Sue" Age 79 of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Richard; and 6 siblings. Survived by children, Dave, Rick, Ron (Elizabeth); grandchild, Grace; 6 siblings; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A Celebration of Sue's Life 12 PM Friday, September 20th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019