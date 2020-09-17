Patricia Eileen Hayes Purtell Age 83 Died peacefully with loved ones by her side on September 13th, 2020, following a brief illness. Born and raised in St. Paul, she was a descendant of Irish and Scottish immigrants and followed in the footsteps of her parents, spending her entire career at Burlington Northern Railroad. Pat was a 1955 graduate of Derham Hall High School and was among a group of classmates that maintained an active lifelong friendship – "the Perfect 10". Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Patrick, her mother, Eileen, her father, John, and brother Jack. She is survived by her children, Tom (Fiona) of London, England, Robert (Jennifer) of Mendota Heights, John of St. Paul, and Peggy (Tony) Hansen of St. Paul; her grandchildren, Andrew, Brock, Michael (Laura), Julia, Lauren, Bryn, Regan, and Fionn; her brothers Mike, Jim (Pat), her former husband Harry Purtell, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Pat was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by all surviving friends and family. The members of Patricia's family wish to express their sincerest gratitude to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. A private interment will be held at Fort Snelling Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cretin-Derham Hall High School in memory of Patricia Joyce, Class of 1955, Advancement Office, 550 S. Albert St., St. Paul, MN 55116 or online at: cretin-derhamhall.org
or call 651-696-3318.