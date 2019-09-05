Home

Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Easter Lutheran Church
4200 Pilot Knob Road
Eagan, MN
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Easter Lutheran Church
4200 Pilot Knob Road
Eagan, MN
Originally from North Platte, Nebraska, passed away on August 31st at the age of 93. She believed in women. She believed in her daughters. She believed in making things right. She believed in the grace of God to weave a whole cloth from the gifts and wounds we are given. A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at Easter Lutheran Church, 4200 Pilot Knob Road in Eagan, on Monday, September 9 at 11:00AM. Visitation at 10:00AM. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 5, 2019
