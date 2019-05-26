Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH
398 W SUPERIOR ST.
ST. PAUL, MN
Resources
Aaron J. BANNIE Obituary
Age 28 of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of Roberts, WI Passed away unexpectedly May 22, 2019. Survived by parents, Sue & Cary Bannie; brother Michael; devoted best friend Michael Gramling; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial Mass will be held at 11AM on Friday, May 31, ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH, 398 W SUPERIOR ST. in ST. PAUL, with visitation beginning two hours prior to service. Memorials preferred. We love you and we will miss you!
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
