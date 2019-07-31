Home

Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:30 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Aaron James "Tank" STOLT

Aaron James "Tank" STOLT Obituary
Loving Husband, Father, Grandpa & Son Age 46 of Saint Paul. Aaron passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, July 26th, 2019. Survived by wife, Shannon; children, Justin (Autumn), Alexis (Gianinna), Taylor, Hailey, Samantha and Brielle; granddaughter, Alivia; granddog, Mia; mother, Sandra; his aunts, uncles and many friends. Aaron was a wonderful husband, Dad and friend. He will be missed for his humor, his love for his family, and genuine heart. Please join Aaron's family in celebrating his unforgettable life on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St, St. Paul. Visitation will be from 3-5:30PM with Memorial Service at 5:30PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019
