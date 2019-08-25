Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Berean Baptist Church,
Burnsville, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Berean Baptist Church
309 County Road 42 East
Burnsville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abdul KAYOUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abdul K. "AK" KAYOUM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abdul K. "AK" KAYOUM Obituary
Age 84, of Mendota Heights Owner of Caravan Serai Restaurant. Passed away on August 21, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Carole. Survived by children, Nancy, Joe (Tracey), Dave (Terri), Marcia (Verdean); 12 grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 4 PM Tuesday, August 27th at Berean Baptist Church, 309 County Road 42 East, Burnsville. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church. Dinner will be served following the funeral. Private Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Klecatsky & Sons – West Chapel 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abdul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Download Now