Age 84, of Mendota Heights Owner of Caravan Serai Restaurant. Passed away on August 21, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Carole. Survived by children, Nancy, Joe (Tracey), Dave (Terri), Marcia (Verdean); 12 grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 4 PM Tuesday, August 27th at Berean Baptist Church, 309 County Road 42 East, Burnsville. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church. Dinner will be served following the funeral. Private Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Klecatsky & Sons – West Chapel 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019