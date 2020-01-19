|
|
Age 45, of Eden Prairie, MN (formerly Glen Ridge, NJ) was born in Brooklyn, NY, attended Boston University and received his MBA from Dowling College. Adam spent his career in finance with a specialty in private equity and fund services. An adoring husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend; Adam is loved deeply by so many for his intelligence, wit, humor and kind nature. A sports fanatic with a particular passion for the NY Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers, he relished time on the golf course, enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with those he loved including his Bernedoodle puppy, Max. Adam is preceded in death by their son Wesley; survived by his wife Annie, son Sam, daughter Evelyn, mother Sandra, father Steven, brother Kenny (Cindy), sister Brandi (Steve) and many extended family and friends, all of whom will miss him immensely. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of the following organizations near and dear to Adam and his family: Miracle Walk (to benefit the Saint Barnabas Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), SBMC Development Department, 95 Old Short Hills Road, West Orange, NJ 07052 or N.C. Little Hospice, 7019 Lynmar Lane, Edina, MN 55435. SHIVA Wednesday, January 22nd 6 pm at family residence. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020