Adele ZIMMERMAN
1930-2020 Adele Zimmerman, age 90, from the East Side of St Paul passed away August 4. Preceded in death by husband Gary Zimmerman; sisters Mariana, Betty and Ruthie; brothers Arvid, David and Philip. Survived by children Shawn (Marnie) Zimmerman, Scott (Becky) Zimmerman, Jill (Dave) Betz, David (LaJuan) Zimmerman; grandchildren Mason Zimmerman, Grant (Elise) Zimmerman, Hannah (Aaron) Nelsen, Ryan Betz, Charlie Betz; great grandson Noah Nelsen; brother Donald Nelson; nieces, nephews and friends. Adele adored her sons, daughter, in-laws, grandkids, family and friends (and Vargas the cat). In her youth she loved to long blade skate and ballroom dance. She will be sadly missed by everyone. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
