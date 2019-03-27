Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adelheid STEFANYSHYN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelheid (Gawlik) STEFANYSHYN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adelheid (Gawlik) STEFANYSHYN Obituary
Age 83, of St. Paul, MN Passed away on Sept 16, 2018. Born on Mar 31, 1935 in Oppeln, Germany. Preceded in death by husband, Mychajlo. Survived by children Michael (Kristine), Heidemarie (Glenn), John, Erich (Carolina), Paul and grandchildren Michael, Michael, Nicholas, Isabela, Andrea. Requiem Divine Liturgy will be held on Thurs, March 28, 2019 at 9:30am at St Constantine's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 515 University NE, Minneapolis. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 2101 Lexington S, Mendota Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.