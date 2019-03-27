|
Age 83, of St. Paul, MN Passed away on Sept 16, 2018. Born on Mar 31, 1935 in Oppeln, Germany. Preceded in death by husband, Mychajlo. Survived by children Michael (Kristine), Heidemarie (Glenn), John, Erich (Carolina), Paul and grandchildren Michael, Michael, Nicholas, Isabela, Andrea. Requiem Divine Liturgy will be held on Thurs, March 28, 2019 at 9:30am at St Constantine's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 515 University NE, Minneapolis. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 2101 Lexington S, Mendota Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019