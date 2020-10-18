1/1
Adeline Anna (Prax) OLSON
Age 90 of East Saint Paul Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother was welcomed into heaven on 9/22/20 by her husband of 71 years, Roger, and son, Kevin. Survived by daughters, Karen Perry, Kathy (John) Schille and Kimberly Zimmerman; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; sister, Marion Frye; and many nieces & nephews. Also preceded in death by parents, Frank & Catherine (Andert) Prax; daughter-in-law, Joni; 4 sisters; 1 brother; and cherished life-long friends. Thanks to the New Harmony Care Center Staff for their compassionate care and that from HealthEast Hospice in her final days. Memorial Service 11AM on Monday 10/26 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi, MN. Due to Covid-19 safety for all, attendees must preregister by 10/23 at https://fs26.formsite.com/KG1Ywi/lzxcm7lpfs/index.html. In lieu of visitation, arrive by 10:30 to be seated and view photos of precious memories. Livestream available at https://vimeo.com/event/340831.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
