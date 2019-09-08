Home

Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
151 S. Washington Ave
New Richmond., MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
151 S. Washington Ave
New Richmond, MN
Adeline Margaret (McNamara) CLOUTIER

Adeline Margaret (McNamara) CLOUTIER Obituary
Age 96, of New Richmond, died peacefully in her home on August 31, 2019 joining her husband, Everett F. and son Everett (Evie) G. Loving mother of Diane (Barry), Liliann (Charlie), Pat (LouAnn), Michelle (Tracey); Grandmother of Lisa (Andre), Lynette, Don (Sandy), Chad (Jenny), Annie (Patrick), Todd (Michelle), Chris (Ashley), Jared (Breanna); Great-Grandmother of 14. Mass of Christian Burial at Noon, Friday, September 13th at Immaculate Conception Church, 151 S. Washington Ave., New Richmond. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the Church. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or St. Mary's Catholic School, New Richmond. The family would like to thank Lakeview Hospice for taking such great care of Adeline. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
