May 3, 1936 ~ May 31, 2019 It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Adeline from Cottage Grove, MN surrounded by loved ones at the age of 83. She was an ovarian cancer survivor who died peacefully of natural causes. Adeline was born in Waubay, SD. The daughter of Anton and Anna Kulesa. Adeline married John Rumpca on March 2, 1957 in Waubay, SD at Immaculate Conception. Preceded in death by parents, Anton and Anna; sister, Anna; and granddaughter, Jessica. Survived by loving husband, John; children, Jeff (DeeAnn), Greg (Lori), Debra (Rick), Brian (Amy); wonderful grandma to David (Kate), Jessica, Ryan, Janelle, Tony, Jim (Maggie), Brandon (Alison) and Nikki (Stephanie); great-grandmother to Riley, Ryan, Wyatt, Aubrey, Julia, and Eden; siblings, Florence, Donald (Barb), Jane (Tom), Anthony (Joanna), and Ralph (Colleen); and numerous other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM, Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071. Interment at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Cemetery. Memorials given will be donated to the MN Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MNovarian.org). 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019