1/
Adeline (Koslowski) MICKUS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 94 "The Queen" Preceded in death by husband, Jerome; daughter, Vicky; grandson, Erick; parents, Issie & Victoria Koslowski; sisters, Cecilia & Irene; brothers, David & Raymond. Survived by 2 daughters, Kathy & Rosie (John) Thorson; 4 sons, Don (Kim), Vince, Tom (Kelley), Linus; 12 grand children, Rachel, Andrea, Jake, Mandy, Jillian, Mark, Sarah, Elizabeth, Katie, Drew, Austin, Miranda; 12 great-grandchildren, Veronica, Madison, Alexandra, Avery-Jo, Romey, Ruby, Lilly, Frankie, Braxton, Skylar, Ethan, Ryland; and sister, Jane (Chuck) Rosner. Adeline loved her family. Adored her grandchildren & great grandkids. Holidays were always her favorite. She was a past 4th District VFW President. Adeline enjoyed traveling and camping when the kids were younger. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, November 12 at the CHURCH OF ST. ADALBERT, 265 Charles Ave., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B, from 4-6 PM Wednesday 11/11. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. ADALBERT
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved