Age 94 "The Queen" Preceded in death by husband, Jerome; daughter, Vicky; grandson, Erick; parents, Issie & Victoria Koslowski; sisters, Cecilia & Irene; brothers, David & Raymond. Survived by 2 daughters, Kathy & Rosie (John) Thorson; 4 sons, Don (Kim), Vince, Tom (Kelley), Linus; 12 grand children, Rachel, Andrea, Jake, Mandy, Jillian, Mark, Sarah, Elizabeth, Katie, Drew, Austin, Miranda; 12 great-grandchildren, Veronica, Madison, Alexandra, Avery-Jo, Romey, Ruby, Lilly, Frankie, Braxton, Skylar, Ethan, Ryland; and sister, Jane (Chuck) Rosner. Adeline loved her family. Adored her grandchildren & great grandkids. Holidays were always her favorite. She was a past 4th District VFW President. Adeline enjoyed traveling and camping when the kids were younger. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, November 12 at the CHURCH OF ST. ADALBERT, 265 Charles Ave., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B, from 4-6 PM Wednesday 11/11. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550