|
|
was born July 24, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN. Adelle lived in Mahtomedi, MN and passed at the age of 82 on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Adelle joins her husband Roger W. Johnson, deceased 1999, in peaceful rest. She is survived by her sisters Jane, Rosalie and Mary Ellen, her beloved children Steve, Ruth and Mark, and her eight grandchildren. Adelle will have a small memorial service at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11am. A luncheon is to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Wildwood Library in Adelle's memory. Checks can be made out to "Washington County Library" with the memo "In memory of Adelle E. Johnson" and sent to Washington County Library Administration, 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury MN 55125. Donations benefit the Washington County Library system, including the Wildwood Library.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019