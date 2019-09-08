|
July 3, 1928-August 31, 2019 Beloved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and auntie. Survived by her children Gayle McMahon, Karen (Dave) Haselman, Bob Greer, Cindy (Tim) King, Sandy (Dino) DiPerna; grandchildren Lori, Sean, Jodi, Brian, Kevin, Katie, David, Kellie, Tamra, Stephanie, Dustin, Tyler, Carrie, Kelly, Daniel and Gracie; 24 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grand children and Mike McMahon. Preceded in death by husband Orval Greer and daughter Margaret (Dennis) Casey. A sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all who cared for Mom on her last journey. Celebration of Life will be held September 13, 2019 at the Minnesota Humanities Center, 987 Ivy Ave E., St. Paul from 5:00-8:00pm. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019