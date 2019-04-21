|
Age 94, of Blaine, MN Passed away on April 16, 2019 in her home. Adena was preceded in death by her parents William and Alma Benker, Husband Kermit Mayer, and brothers Elder Benker and Willard Benker. She is survived by sister Arlene (Ted) Lukin, sons Duane (Barb) Mayer and Kerry (Sue) Mayer, and daughter Linda (Russ) Espy: grandchildren Travis, Cori (Matt), Jon (Sara), Nathan (Michelle), and Ryan (Jessica); great grandchildren Hannah, Owen, Ben, Matthew, Anna, Olivia, Harry, Graham and Flynn. A Funeral Service for Adena will be on Thursday, April 25 at the O'Connell Funeral Home in Hudson, WI. Visitation from 10-11am, service at 11am.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019