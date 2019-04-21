Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Resources
More Obituaries for Adena MAYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adena C. MAYER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adena C. MAYER Obituary
Age 94, of Blaine, MN Passed away on April 16, 2019 in her home. Adena was preceded in death by her parents William and Alma Benker, Husband Kermit Mayer, and brothers Elder Benker and Willard Benker. She is survived by sister Arlene (Ted) Lukin, sons Duane (Barb) Mayer and Kerry (Sue) Mayer, and daughter Linda (Russ) Espy: grandchildren Travis, Cori (Matt), Jon (Sara), Nathan (Michelle), and Ryan (Jessica); great grandchildren Hannah, Owen, Ben, Matthew, Anna, Olivia, Harry, Graham and Flynn. A Funeral Service for Adena will be on Thursday, April 25 at the O'Connell Funeral Home in Hudson, WI. Visitation from 10-11am, service at 11am.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
Download Now