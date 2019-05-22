Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Rose of Lima
2048 Hamline Ave N
Roseville, MN 55113
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
2048 Hamline Ave N
Roseville, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
2048 Hamline Ave N
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adolph SIEDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adolph R. "Bob" SIEDE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adolph R. "Bob" SIEDE Obituary
Born April 27, 1938 Passed away peacefully May 17, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Kathlyn & Adolph. Survived by loving wife Kathy; sons Jim (Cristy), Jeff (Denise), Matthew (Mary Lou); grandchildren Natalie, Kathryn, Autumn, and Daniel; and sister Jane. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday (5/24) at 10AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2048 Hamline Ave N, Roseville. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at Church. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.