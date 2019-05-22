|
Born April 27, 1938 Passed away peacefully May 17, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Kathlyn & Adolph. Survived by loving wife Kathy; sons Jim (Cristy), Jeff (Denise), Matthew (Mary Lou); grandchildren Natalie, Kathryn, Autumn, and Daniel; and sister Jane. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday (5/24) at 10AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2048 Hamline Ave N, Roseville. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at Church. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019