Adrian BOROWICZ
Age 92, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Theresa and daughter, Veronica. Survived by three daughters; four sons; many grandchildren; and great-grand children. Due to COVID-19 private family visitation 12:30-1:30 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016 with 2 PM graveside service at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Cemetery, St. Paul Park, MN. Masks are REQUIRED at both events. 651-459-2483





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Kok Funeral Home
OCT
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
