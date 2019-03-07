Home

Of West St. Paul, Minnesota was born on January 9, 1969, in Brooklyn, New York; she was the older of Eve and Stephen Clark's two children. Adriane passed away March 2, 2019 at the Pillars Hospice in Oakdale, MN. She is survived by her three children, Che', David Malik and Anton Alexander; her sister, Natasha A. Fromm (nee Clark); her mother, Eve Nichols; her stepfather, Levey J Thornton; and her father, Stephen Lewis Clark. Adriane leaves behind her seven nieces and nephews and a great niece and nephew. Adriane is most remembered by her family and friends by her unshakable love and knowledge of Prince. She graduated from Metropolitan State University in 2013 in Human Services and had chosen to continue her education and have a career in Substance Abuse. Adriane had a unique personality and a great sense of humor. She will be missed by her family and friends. She chose to be cremated and in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the United Negro College Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019
