Age 82 Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born on September 12, 1937 in St. Paul, MN to Arnold and Agnes (Kohler) Bibeau. Preceded in death by her parents and husband Michael J. Selner, Sr. Survived by her two sisters, Mary Manske and Georgette (Gordon) Nelson; children, Mike (Kate) Selner, Mary Walczak (Dan), Dan (Deb) Selner, Kirsten Goodwalt (Patrick Kropp), Greg (Brenda) Selner, Aimee Pasiuk (Mike), Elizabeth Sipple (Garrett); grand children, Griffin (Valeria) Selner, Rachel (Nate) Moline, Sam (Rachel) Walczak, Alex (Ashley) Selner, Madison Crothers, Micaela Selner, Kathryn Selner, Owen Goodwalt, Anna Goodwalt, Jonah (Maggie) Selner, Maggie Jo Selner, Leah Pasiuk, Tim Pasiuk, Matthew Pasiuk, Nina Pasiuk, Sara Pasiuk, Joey Sipple, Bella Sipple; great grandchild Lauren Mary Moline; many nieces & nephews. Agathea attended St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Joseph's Academy and College of St. Catherine. She was an RN at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul. On September 3, 1960, she married Michael Joseph Selner. Agathea was a devoted Catholic, showed her faith in the way she lived her life. She was a master gardener and loved spending time outside tending her many gardens. She loved being at the cabin with her kids and grandkids. She had many friends and was always willing to help anyone in need. Her kind heart will be missed by all. Private Memorial service Tuesday, April 28 at Roseville Memorial Chapel. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Brightondale Senior Community in New Brighton and Health Partners Hospice. We will hold a celebration of her life once we are able to gather again. To be notified of the details once they are available, please send an email to AMSelnerMemorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Research association or the Como Conservatory.

