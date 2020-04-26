Agathea Marie (Bibeau) SELNER
1937 - 2020
Age 82 Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born on September 12, 1937 in St. Paul, MN to Arnold and Agnes (Kohler) Bibeau. Preceded in death by her parents and husband Michael J. Selner, Sr. Survived by her two sisters, Mary Manske and Georgette (Gordon) Nelson; children, Mike (Kate) Selner, Mary Walczak (Dan), Dan (Deb) Selner, Kirsten Goodwalt (Patrick Kropp), Greg (Brenda) Selner, Aimee Pasiuk (Mike), Elizabeth Sipple (Garrett); grand children, Griffin (Valeria) Selner, Rachel (Nate) Moline, Sam (Rachel) Walczak, Alex (Ashley) Selner, Madison Crothers, Micaela Selner, Kathryn Selner, Owen Goodwalt, Anna Goodwalt, Jonah (Maggie) Selner, Maggie Jo Selner, Leah Pasiuk, Tim Pasiuk, Matthew Pasiuk, Nina Pasiuk, Sara Pasiuk, Joey Sipple, Bella Sipple; great grandchild Lauren Mary Moline; many nieces & nephews. Agathea attended St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Joseph's Academy and College of St. Catherine. She was an RN at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul. On September 3, 1960, she married Michael Joseph Selner. Agathea was a devoted Catholic, showed her faith in the way she lived her life. She was a master gardener and loved spending time outside tending her many gardens. She loved being at the cabin with her kids and grandkids. She had many friends and was always willing to help anyone in need. Her kind heart will be missed by all. Private Memorial service Tuesday, April 28 at Roseville Memorial Chapel. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Brightondale Senior Community in New Brighton and Health Partners Hospice. We will hold a celebration of her life once we are able to gather again. To be notified of the details once they are available, please send an email to AMSelnerMemorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Research association or the Como Conservatory.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
28
Memorial service
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Selner family - you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Auntie Ag lived an admirable life and left a beautiful legacy. Although she will be missed, I believe she will enjoy Gods promises of eternal happiness.
Toni Gascon
Family
In loving memory of a wonderful Aunt, Mother, and Sister. Youll remain in our hearts and will miss you always.
Alisa J. Nelson
Family
