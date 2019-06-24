Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St
North St. Paul, MN
Agnes Ann BANICK


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Agnes Ann BANICK
(nee Engler) Age 86 Born August 21, 1932 and passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on June 22, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Agnes and Peter J. Engler; son-in-law Ron Ledman. Survived by brother Joseph (Nancy) Engler and 3 nieces; 4 loving children, Ann Ledman, Carol (Tom) McDonough, Donald (Nancy), John (Naomi); 10 grandchildren, Laura (Aaron) Holmen, Daniel (Candice) Ledman, Megan (Rod) Johnson, Brion (Reshma) McDonough, Melissa (Andy) Becker, Megan (Hamilton) Banick-Oliveros, Steven (Amanda), Matthew (Gao Vang), Peter (Nicole), Elizabeth (Jesse Hinrichs). Also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. Dedicated her life to her family, friends and caregiving. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (6/26) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass. Interment Union Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Church of St. Peter. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 24, 2019
