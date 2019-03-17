|
Age 85 of Hastings Mother, Grandma, and Great-Grandma Passed away on March 15, 2019. Preceded in death by daughter Cathy; former husband Wallace; parents; and 4 siblings. Survived by children, Eugene (Kim), Anna (Mark) Coulter, Mary Beth "Tina", and Patricia (Troy) Olson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hastings with visitation one hour prior to Mass at church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019