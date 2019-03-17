Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes HOLMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Ann (Malloy) HOLMES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agnes Ann (Malloy) HOLMES Obituary
Age 85 of Hastings Mother, Grandma, and Great-Grandma Passed away on March 15, 2019. Preceded in death by daughter Cathy; former husband Wallace; parents; and 4 siblings. Survived by children, Eugene (Kim), Anna (Mark) Coulter, Mary Beth "Tina", and Patricia (Troy) Olson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hastings with visitation one hour prior to Mass at church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.