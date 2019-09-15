|
|
Age 94, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019. Agnes loved her family, home, gardening, flowers, cooking, baking, and making one of a kind blanket and beading creations. She enjoyed her card club and Rosary Society, bowling and social gatherings. A long time active member of the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Most of all, she was an adoring mom, grandma and great grandma. Preceded in death by, and loving wife to husband of 54 years, Willard "Bill"; son, Kenneth; and 6 siblings. Survived by children, Thomas (Jacquie) & Pamala (Michael) Nass; grandchildren, Lisa (Mark) Kimmes, Sean (Chrisie), Tim Bright, Jennifer Johnson, Joseph, Diane, Mitchell (Kaylyn) Nass, Matthew Nass, Mark Nass; 14 great grandchildren, siblings, Joseph Zimmer & Clara Guggenberger; daughter-in-law Donna Scott-Knie; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at11 am on Thursday, September 19th at the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary (1725 Kennard St, Maplewood). Visitation one hour prior to services at church. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019