Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
1725 Kennard St
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
1725 Kennard St
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes KNIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes B. KNIE


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes B. KNIE Obituary
Age 94, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019. Agnes loved her family, home, gardening, flowers, cooking, baking, and making one of a kind blanket and beading creations. She enjoyed her card club and Rosary Society, bowling and social gatherings. A long time active member of the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Most of all, she was an adoring mom, grandma and great grandma. Preceded in death by, and loving wife to husband of 54 years, Willard "Bill"; son, Kenneth; and 6 siblings. Survived by children, Thomas (Jacquie) & Pamala (Michael) Nass; grandchildren, Lisa (Mark) Kimmes, Sean (Chrisie), Tim Bright, Jennifer Johnson, Joseph, Diane, Mitchell (Kaylyn) Nass, Matthew Nass, Mark Nass; 14 great grandchildren, siblings, Joseph Zimmer & Clara Guggenberger; daughter-in-law Donna Scott-Knie; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at11 am on Thursday, September 19th at the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary (1725 Kennard St, Maplewood). Visitation one hour prior to services at church. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.