Died on 6/3/19 (76 years) Attended St. Boniface Elementary, Edison High School class of '61, and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet convent from '61-'69. She then went to Regina Hospital in Hastings & St. Mary's in Mpls for her LPN training, and worked at North Memorial Hospital until 1975, when she married Robert Carrier. Active parishioner at St. John's in LC. Retired to Park Rapids in '05, where she became active at St. Peter's until dementia's ugly fingers began digging in her brain. Agnes also attended St. Theodore's in Ponsford, for a smaller and less confusing environment. Preceded in death by parents, Conrad and Alice (Menard) Fehn; brother & sister-in-law, Conrad & Pauline Fehn. Survived by devoted husband of 44 years, Bob; children, John (Kim) and Susan (Ben) Baird; step-children, Paul (Diane) and Tim; grandchildren, Andrew, Henry and Cassidy; siblings, Simon (Sherri) Fehn, Martha Wukawitz, Mary Rogers, Philip (Phyllis) Fehn, Fr. Jerome Fehn and Mildred (Gene) Snyder; daughters-in-law, Wendy Kimpton and Rachel Carrier; many relatives & friends. Visitation Tuesday 6/11, 5-7PM at Roseville Memorial Chapel (2245 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville). Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Wednesday 6/12 at St. John's Church of Little Canada (380 Little Canada Rd. E., Little Canada) with a visitation one hour prior. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Gillette Children's Hospital or . 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019